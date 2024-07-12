Finally in F1

Oliver Bearman at Haas for the 2025 season it was news that seemed ready to be made official for a couple of weeks, and that was finally announced by the American team on the eve of the British Grand Prix weekend. An event in which the English Ferrari-trained driver always participated at the wheel of the Haas in FP1 only, before returning to Prema to spend the rest of the weekend with Prema in Formula 2.

Steiner’s praises

Bearman’s future is now set, and in this regard several comments have been made about the qualities of the 19-year-old, who had already impressed at the start of the season in Saudi Arabia, crossing the finish line in 7th place on his debut with Ferrari. One of these came directly from Gunther Steinerwho until last year held the role of Team Principal of Haas before the arrival of Ayao Komatsu.

“I think he will be good, but how goodObviously, It remains to be seen – he declared to the media present at Silverstone – the last two rookies who did very well were Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at McLaren. They chose well, but you never know in advance how well rookies will do once they enter Formula 1. Ollie has already done some Free Practice last year, he is a very mature person and a very nice guy. I think he’s ready for Formula 1“.

Pay attention to the upcoming challenges

For the Bolzano manager, Bearman has all the qualities to be able to do well in his new adventure in F1, even if the question mark remains whether he will be able to consistently perform convincingly: “He did very well on his debut with Ferrari, but it’s one thing to be in a very good car and finish seventh, but it’s another thing to be in a midfield car and try to get into the points. It will be a more difficult fight – he continued – the most important thing is that he didn’t make any mistakes on his debut, He was very calm and careful, just like in FP1 last year. I spoke to him and told him that the worst thing he can do is go out and cause an accident, because everyone will remember that. The question is whether he can still find that last five percent in the Haas car.. We will only know when he is in the car.”