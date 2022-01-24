2021 was a transitional season for Haas. The American team has decided to focus, for the first time in its history, on the rookie duo composed of the 2020 F2 champion Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, and also preferred not to adapt the car to the minimum regulatory changes imposed.

With these choices it was inevitable to face an uphill 2021, and in fact the team was unable to get even a point in the standings by closing the last spot in the Constructors.

However, Gunther Steiner admitted that he was aware of what his team would have to face.

“We knew what we were doing, even if we didn’t know how it would go,” the South Tyrolean told Motorsport.com.

“Only on the track can you understand the qualities of these riders, their lack of experience and how much help they need”.

“Some things they had to learn on their own. It’s about swimming or drowning and you can’t think of keeping them afloat all the time, it’s not something I want to do ”.

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

“The best thing is to learn by confronting the harsh reality. For me this is better than pampering them. We had a non-competitive car and it was easy to tackle this path as we were aware that we could not aim for points ”.

“In 2022 we want to reverse this trend, but they have learned a lot while also making mistakes. The only positive thing this season was that I didn’t need to get angry as we had nothing to lose. “

Both Schumacher and Mazepin have been the protagonists of autonomous accidents and fights between them which on several occasions have however heightened the tension within the team.

Steiner explained how both, over the course of the season, had to do some mental work to understand that they were no longer fighting each other to emerge as seen in the preparatory categories, but had to work for the good of the team.

“At the start of the season they were dueling against each other for the rear positions. This does not bring any benefit to the team. Then they understood that Formula 1 is not limited to arriving in front of just one driver ”.

“For us there is no first and second driver. Everyone has the same opportunities, everyone has the same status. That’s how it works ”.