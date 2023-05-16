Haas one step away from 150 appearances

With the arrival of Formula 1 a Imola for the sixth weekend of the 2023 season, the first in Europe, the Haas is preparing to reach his goal 150th GP in the top flight. From 2016 to today, i.e. since its first participation in the world championship, the US team has never managed to score a victory or a podium, obtaining a 4th place as the best result with Romain Grosjean in the 2018 Austrian Grand Prix.

The goals achieved by the team

Conversely, the team founded by Gene Haas instead achieved the goal of pole position with Kevin Magnussen, who set the surprising fastest lap at last year’s Brazilian Grand Prix. The Danish driver also signed the only two fastest laps in Haas history in a race in 2018 and 2019 (in both cases in Singapore), as well as owning the record for the most points scored by a driver in the Kannapolis team: 123 out of the 245 total collected by the team. Moreover, Magnussen is also back from a 10th place in the last GP in Miami, at Haas’s home, where he repeated the same result obtained in Saudi Arabia, in the second round of this world championship. Now, the Dane’s next aim is to get another top-10 finish at Imola too, on a circuit where, curiously, he has never raced his teammate Nico Hulkenbergso far author of the best result of the season with 7th place in Melbourne.

The challenges and rewards of Miami

Meanwhile, the Team Principal Günther Steiner underlined the most significant aspects of the appointment in Florida: “It was the toughest race ever for Haas – commented – all of our partners, sponsors, track action and everything that was happening seemed to spawn the busiest race weekend for the team. All in all, it was a very good weekend. Everyone seemed happy, the Miami GP put on a good show for the fans and the teams, and we even got a point.”

Between memories and future goals

While awaiting the effect of the updates that Haas will bring to Imola, Steiner also had the opportunity to recall some of the most significant moments in the team’s history in F1: “What struck me was when we got to the track in Melbourne in 2016because we had so many people saying we weren’t going to make it – he recalled – instead we are still here, and this makes me proud for the whole team. We scored points in our first race, which hasn’t happened many times in the history of Formula 1. For me, this start meant a lot, it was a dream for many and we were able to make it happen thanks to Gene Haas who allowed us to do it. We’re in a good position now and we’re just trying to get stronger, and we will. The goal this year is to move up in the Constructors’ Championship compared to the position achieved in 2022, improving every yearand at some point we want to get to win races. I don’t know how far it is and I won’t say it’s this season or next, but at some point, it’s going to happen with Haas.”