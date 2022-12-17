It’s hard to find a key to speak well of budget cap in 2022. The measure that contains team expenses should have balanced the values ​​on the track, and instead Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari are always the best three teams, while those who struggled first (Williams, Aston Martin, Haas, Alfa Romeo) quest he year hasn’t recovered much. Nor can we ignore the overrun by Red Bull, sanctioned by the FIA ​​with a seven million dollar fine and 10% less time in the wind tunnel. And yet, there are those who have seen in the budget cap a life preserver to hold on to with all one’s strength to survive, and now – also out of gratitude – he has to overlook some defects. This is the case with Günther Steiner and of Haas.

With the blow dealt by the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Haas’ finances risked no longer being sufficient to guarantee the presence of the US team in the following years. The South Tyrolean even confessed how without the spending limits (145 million dollars in 2021, 140 in 2022, 135 in 2023) the team would have disappeared from Formula 1: “Without the budget cap, it’s not like we’d be bankrupt. We would no longer be in Formula 1. In 2020, without the ceiling on expenses, we would not have made it“, these are the words of the Haas team principal reported by GPFans. “It’s the best thing that has happened to Formula 1, but if you think about it, it took a long time to adopt it. It was suggested a long time ago, and credit goes to whoever was there. It was Jean and Chase Carey who wanted it and pushed for its introduction“.

It’s hard, however, to believe that Haas spent more than $145 million before 2021. However, the measure allows the team, in theory, to compete for a few top-10 spots. Results that, in the first part of the season and thanks to a good interpretation of the new regulations, arrived with Kevin Magnussen.