The enormous popularity that fell upon him after the diffusion of the Drive to Survive TV series made the number one of the wall Haas, the Italian Gunther Steiner, one of the best known faces of the entire Formula 1 paddock. The South Tyrolean manager has become a real icon, so much so that the T-shirts with his famous phases sold out in a very short time on the American team’s website and therefore it is not surprising that various means of communication interviewed him to get to know him better.

In one of the most recent meetings, with the monthly GP RacingSteiner retraced his first working steps, telling a curious anecdote, linked to theEnglish direct and vigorous that made him famous in the TV series, used in the management of the 2019 driver duo formed by Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen. Steiner was born in Merano, dedicating himself to engineering studies – never completed – before moving to Belgium to begin his professional career in the world of Rallying. In 1986, at the age of 21, he joined Mazda in Rally Team Europe, as a mechanic in the 323 4WD set-up. In the story given to his British colleagues, Steiner in fact said that he did not learn English at school and that he found himself in Mazda without speaking a single syllable. So he signed up for a class,”abandoned after only one hour“, opting for direct contact with people offered by pubof which he frankly recalls: “I learned a lot more talking to them”.