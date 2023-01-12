Last October 28th Bernie Ecclestone has turned 92 and the very fact that – although he no longer has any role in the world of Formula 1, either operational or facade – we come back from time to time to talk about him and the impact he has had on the sport in the past decades it shows how important, for better or for worse, his figure has been. Ingenious, visionary and extremely controversial manager, Ecclestone was in fact the inventor of modern Formula 1, transforming a small niche of enthusiasts into a glamorous and multi-billion dollar Circus. However, his method of achieving the objectives has not always been pursued with transparent and lawful means. An attitude that has inevitably tarnished F1 itself over the years.

Now the control of the premier category of motorsport is in the hands of Stefano Domenicaliwho inherited the lead from Chase Carey at the start of the 2021 season. The Haas team principal praised the current boss Gunther Steiner, who during an interview with the Beyond The Grid podcast drew an interesting comparison between the Domenicali era and that of Bernie Ecclestone. “They are certainly different – recognized the manager from Bolzano – now all are included. Before, with Bernie, the big teams always had a bit of an advantagebut for good reason. They were investing more than anyone else in the sport, supplying power units and stuff like that“.

“I believe that now, with Stefano in charge, management is more transparent. There is more information Steiner continued. he always tries to keep us updated on what is happening in his world and what our world will be, because he is at the forefront. So I think there is more transparency and we are more informed“. Steiner’s analysis, however, does not want to be a criticism of the very long reign presided over by Mr.E. In fact, it is the context that makes the difference: “I’m not criticizing what Bernie did – concluded the Haas boss – because they were different times. We always have to think about this: everything was different. Now F1 is much more popular. The distribution of money is more equal. We have ten teams, all very stable“.