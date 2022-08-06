Despite a very good first half of the season, with 34 points collected and a surprising seventh place in the constructors’ standings, the last race before the summer break brought bitterness and some controversy inside the garage. Haas. The American team in fact returned home from the weekend in Budapest without points, with the 14th position of Mick Schumacher and the 16th of Kevin Magnussen. The Dane on the grid started from 13th place, but a contact in turn 1 with Daniel Ricciardo damaged the front wing of his car. Following this incident the FIA ​​decided to wave to the Haas la driver black and orange flagwhich requires a mandatory pit stop for safety reasons, under penalty of disqualification.

The team principal of the Kannapolis team, Gunther Steiner, he lashed out clearly against the Federation for this decision which inevitably ruined the entire race of the Roskilde driver. The team’s version in fact is that the winger was safe enough to be able to complete the entire race normally. “Kevin suffered front wing damage – explained the manager from Bolzano – but in our opinion it was a mistake on the part of the FIA ​​to call us back. The front wing was clearly safe to continue the race. We lost half a lap and that means our race was over. Then obviously getting the tires to work became difficult once we ended up in the midst of all the blue flags “concluded Steiner.