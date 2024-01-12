by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 2024, off to a bang

The weeks leading up to the new Formula 1 season usually proceed in a tired manner and are characterized by waiting for the presentations of the cars and the very first tests. This year seemed to be no exception, because there wasn't even the curiosity to see new riders at work. Haas took care of reviving the situation, having brought about a revolution in the last few hours which also involved former team principal Günther Steiner.

The one from Merano was “passed” as a dismissal: in reality it was a lack of contract renewal, which therefore did not arrive suddenly and Steiner was notified at the end of December, when the agreement with the team was coming to an end. The first in the paddock rumor emerged last week, the decision was then made official yesterday.

The South Tyrolean was not offered any contract extension, and according to the colleague of Sky Sports UK Craig Slater, “he hasn't had the opportunity to say goodbye to the staff yet“. The Briton provided further clarity on the timing of Gene Haas' decision, which came about due to recent poor results: “People within the team I spoke to told me that Günther found out about it towards the end of December. At the moment he is still in the UK. As far as I know, it was a surprise for him not to have his contract renewed. From sources inside the factory, I know that there will be a lot of disappointment with Günther's departure. It's a big decision, and if the team isn't going to provide extra funding to rebuild the factory and everything else, how will Ayao Komatsu perform better?“.

Steiner had been with Haas since April 2014, when the American team had not even made its debut in Formula 1, which would happen two years later with a sensational sixth place for Romain Grosjean in Melbourne. The fact that Steiner remained in England may mean that he spent the first days of January establishing relationships with other teams in order to return to work as soon as possible with another jersey: he certainly will not accept ending his career in this way Circus.