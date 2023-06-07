BAnd Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) fears that there could be another massive fish kill in the Oder this summer. Before a meeting with Polish Environment Minister Anna Moskwa in Słubice this Wednesday, Lemke criticized the fact that Poland was not taking enough precautions to protect the border river.

“New reports of dead fish or algae blooms in Poland make me very concerned,” said the minister at an Oder conference of the Federal Environment Ministry on Tuesday in Schwedt. “In my talks with the Polish side, I urge that wherever possible, harmful salt discharges must be stopped or at least significantly reduced,” she added.

Lemke expressed the hope that the legal basis for this had now been created with a law recently introduced into the Polish parliament. Cooperation with Poland to protect the Oder is “sometimes difficult, sometimes tough”.

Hundreds of tons of dead fish

The ecosystem of the Oder is considered severely damaged after the environmental disaster last August. Several hundred tons of dead fish and other creatures were recovered from the river at that time.

According to the report of the German group of experts that investigated the incident, the most likely cause of the fish kill is a sudden increase in salt content, which originated in Poland. Together with other factors such as the great summer heat, the discharges led to a massive increase in the toxic brackish water alga Prymnesium parvum.







There are differences between Germany and Poland, among other things, about the expansion of the Oder. Lemke again expressed clear criticism of the Polish government’s plans. “The expansion of the Oder represents an avoidable additional burden on the ecosystem and thus stands in the way of the river’s recovery,” said the minister.









The Greens politician criticized that the strategic environmental assessment of the Polish shipping program did not take into account the fish kills of last summer. She expressed “lack of understanding” on the RBB Inforadio about the fact that a court in Poland had even imposed an expansion freeze, “but which is being ignored by the Polish authorities”.

However, the head of administration of the West Pomeranian Voivodeship, Zbigniew Bogucki, warned at the conference against “looking for simple solutions”. It is not possible to change everything completely, he said, referring to the salt discharges in Lower and Upper Silesia. It is about the existence of entire economic systems.







Dispute also with Federal Transport Minister Wissing

The question of the Oder expansion is also a point of contention in the traffic light coalition between the Federal Environment Minister and Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP). Lemke reiterated her demand that the corresponding German-Polish intergovernmental agreement of 2015 should be “reviewed”. On the other hand, a spokesman for the responsible Federal Ministry of Transport said on request, “from a German point of view, the agreement contains moderate repair measures for existing groynes that affect the Oder as a traffic route and serve to ensure ice break-up”.

The Federal Republic is not aiming for a traffic expansion in the sense of a changed waterway class. “The term ‘expansion’ of the Oder is therefore incorrect and misleading in this context,” emphasized the spokesman. Lemke had previously spoken of “planned measures on the German side” in connection with the Polish expansion plans, which should also be viewed critically.

Lemke emphasized positively that the German-Polish cooperation in the continuous monitoring of the order is now working well. Poland provides transparent information about the salinity and new algae blooms. The minister expressed particular satisfaction that the revision of the joint warning and alarm plan in the International Commission for the Protection of the Oder was completed a few days ago.

Anger at the cancellation of the Polish Minister for the Environment

Lemke would have liked to have welcomed the Polish Environment Minister as a participant in the Oder Conference in Schwedt on Tuesday. The aim of the regionally oriented meeting was to bring together German and Polish representatives from politics, civil society and science to talk about the consequences of the Oder disaster and better protection of the river.

However, Moskva had canceled its participation in the conference for “schedule reasons”, it was said. In return, she offered Lemke the meeting the next day at short notice.

The Mecklenburg State Environment Minister Till Backhaus (SPD), who had met with the Brandenburg State Environment Minister Axel Vogel (Greens) and Lemke on the eve of the conference, expressed his anger. The cancellation of the Polish side was “regrettable and disappointing”. It is still difficult to assess how the damage caused by the environmental catastrophe will have a long-term effect. Damage was also done to the tourism industry and fishing in the Small Szczecin Lagoon. “Who actually pays for this, I ask myself?” says Backhaus.