B.Before Steffen Freund goes back to arrange his move, Schalke gives him another Mercedes. He wants to drive off with his girlfriend Ilka, whom he later marries. But he, the trotting driver, cannot find the handbrake to the left of the steering wheel. He tries his luck for minutes. “In the office they stood at the windows and laughed at the Ossi down there. But at some point someone showed me. ”Just as he showed from July 1991 onwards that he is capable of playing football in the Bundesliga.