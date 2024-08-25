The Colombian cyclist Stefany Cuadrado won the third gold medal at the Junior World Track Cycling Championships in China, by winning the keirin competition, his specialty, on Sunday.

Cuadrado was first in her heat and in the semi-final she also had no rivals and reached the final with an impressive speed.

A gem

And in the final, he defeated Makaira Wallace, from Trinidad and Tobago, and Matilde Cenci, from Italy, who could not handle the great star of the track in Luoyang, China.

The Colombian runner thus reissued the world title she won last year in this same competition in Cali and secured three gold medals on Asian soil after winning the sprint and the 500-meter standing start.

In this last race he won with a time of 43.312 seconds, the silver went to Wallace, who achieved a figure of 34.499 s and the bronze went to Shuyan Lou, who stopped the clock at 34.407 s.

And in speed, the second place was achieved by the British Georgette Rand and third was Lou.

Colombia has already won 21 medals in the history of these youth competitions, 10 of which have been gold.