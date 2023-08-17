with video“Someone makes the sound of a bee behind me.” The reason behind Stefanos Tsitsipas (25)’s complaint to the umpire at the Cincinnati Masters must undoubtedly be a first. After the umpire ignored that, the Greek went to investigate himself. And it went viral on the internet.



Talk about a curious incident. It started when Tsitsipas, number four in the ATP ranking, was hindered by an insect during his service game in the second set. Even before he wants to throw the ball, he is bothered by it a few times and he tries to get the insect away from him with his racket.

Then someone thought it necessary to imitate the sound of a bee when Tsitsipas also tossed for his serve. Undoubtedly a fan of Tsitsipas' opponent, American home player Ben Shelton. Tsitsipas was annoyed by the noise and decided to raise it with the umpire. "I hear someone behind me making the sound of a bee when I want to save. Do you think that's okay?"

Apparently so, as the umpire decides not to intervene. When Tsitsipas loses the next point, he decides to take matters into his own hands. He investigates and confronts the people in the box behind him and asks who is making the disturbing noise. A man immediately comes to his aid and points out the ‘bee woman’.

Tsitsipas goes to investigate. The man in the top left in a black shirt points to the woman below him as the ‘bee woman’ and perpetrator. © Getty Images via AFP



After his successful investigation, Tsitsipas returns to the umpire. “I have never experienced this in my career … I know they support him (Shelton, ed.).” The umpire then asks Tsitsipas if he knows exactly who it is. Tsitsipas: “It is the woman sitting there. I want her gone. She needs to be taken off the stands.”

In the end it doesn't come to that. The umpire says he doesn't want to stop the game for such a thing and asks the woman to stop making the annoying noise, after which the woman apologizes to the tennis player.

Tsitsipas was not put off by the incident. After winning the first set in the tiebreak, he also did the same in set two to qualify for the round of 16 in Cincinnati. The Pole Hubert Hurkacz is his next opponent.

Tsitsipas eventually beat Shelton in straight sets. © Getty Images via AFP

