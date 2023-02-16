Tsitsipas is number 3 in the world, Sinner is eleven places lower. The two met last month at the Australian Open, where the Greek won in a five-setter and qualified for the quarter-finals. The 21-year-old Italian will face the Swiss Stan Wawrinka in the quarterfinals. Sinner took the first even set thanks to a break in the ninth game (5-4) and a subsequent successful serve.
Tsitsipas started the second set sloppily and immediately lost his serve. It didn’t go well in that set either. Sinner got three match points on the Greek’s serve at 5-3. The tennis player from the Italian province of South Tyrol immediately took advantage of his first chance.
Sinner, who had traveled to Rotterdam with a tournament victory in Montpellier, of course looked back with satisfaction on the match, which lasted 1 hour and 21 minutes. “You have to reach a high level against the number 3 in the world. We succeeded today, partly because we had prepared well,” he told Ziggo Sport. ,,I started today very focused and I was able to keep it up until the end. Hopefully I can do that again tomorrow.” With Wawrinka, Sinner meets a former winner of the tournament in Rotterdam. The 37-year-old Swiss won in 2015, but is no longer among the top 100.
