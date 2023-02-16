Tsitsipas is number 3 in the world, Sinner is eleven places lower. The two met last month at the Australian Open, where the Greek won in a five-setter and qualified for the quarter-finals. The 21-year-old Italian will face the Swiss Stan Wawrinka in the quarterfinals. Sinner took the first even set thanks to a break in the ninth game (5-4) and a subsequent successful serve.

Tsitsipas started the second set sloppily and immediately lost his serve. It didn’t go well in that set either. Sinner got three match points on the Greek’s serve at 5-3. The tennis player from the Italian province of South Tyrol immediately took advantage of his first chance.