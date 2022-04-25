Alexandria – “There is only to wait and pray. Let’s cross our fingers”. Andrea Tacconi, son of the former goalkeeper, said so Juventus, Genoa and the national team hospitalized in Alexandria after an illness.

Andrea spoke alongside Andrea Barbanera, director of the neurosurgery facility of the health center, who explained that “compared to yesterday a small step forward has been made” even if “it will be possible to have a more precise idea of ​​the results only in the next few days”.

Allegri’s greeting

“I want to wish Stefano Tacconi a big good luck, we hope to see him again as soon as possible”. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri on the occasion of the pre-match conference against Sassuolo, he addressed a thought to the former Juventus goalkeeper after his illness.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site See also Carrera Cup Italy | The new 911 GT3 Cups have been handed over to the teams, now the tests





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS