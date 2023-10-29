Stefano Tacconi returns home: it happens a year and a half after the cerebral hemorrhage that hit him. The former Juventus goalkeeper has completed rehabilitation in the specialized center in San Giovanni Rotondo. The announcement was made by his son, Andrea, who posted a photo with his father on Instagram: «he won! We won! Let’s go home, this time all together.”

On April 23, 2022, Tacconi ended up in hospital due to a cerebral hemorrhage. The former Juve and national number one ended up out of danger a few days later. But then little by little he started another game, which as his son said he managed to win. It took time to get home. A long climb back up, a lot of effort, many difficult moments, also experienced with the support of his son, Andrea, who gave him strength and courage. And the son documented the most important steps, such as the moment in which Tacconi walked again.