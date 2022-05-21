The announcement of his son Andrea on Instagram: the former goalkeeper transferred to neurosurgery

The nightmare is not over yet, but for Stefano Tacconi the path to recovery is now more than a hope. The former Juventus and national team goalkeeper left the intensive care unit of the Alessandria hospital, where he was hospitalized after suffering a severe cerebral hemorrhage on 23 April. To give the good news, on Instagram, was the son of Tacconi, Andrea, who has always kept friends and relatives updated on social networks.

Dr. Andrea Barbanera, Director of the Neurosurgery Department of the Alexandria hospital, who is treating the patient, announced that «the patient has been transferred from the Intensive Care Unit to the Neurosurgery ward. He has acquired respiratory autonomy and a good state of alertness. This allows us to be more optimistic: it will be necessary to manage some problems in the Neurosurgery department, but we can hypothesize the transfer to a rehabilitation facility in a couple of weeks “.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS