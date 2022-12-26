Genoa – “The most beautiful Christmas present”. Andrea Tacconi thus commented on the social video in which his father, Stefano, appears former goalkeeper of Juventus, Genoa and the national teamtake a few steps.

The former player had been struck on April 23, in Asti, where he was for a charity event, by a cerebral hemorrhage due to an aneurysm rupture, and had been hospitalized in Alessandria. In the video he is filmed from behind while he, supported and leaning on a walker, walks along a stretch of corridor.