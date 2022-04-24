Genoa – Concern for the health of Stefano Tacconi, former goalkeeper of Juventus and Genoahospitalized since yesterday afternoon at the hospital in Alessandria, in Piedmont.

He is in the Neurosurgery ward, on a reserved prognosis, due to a serious illness that he accused while he was in nearby Asti.

The former Juventus goalkeeper and captain, close to 65 – was born on May 13, 1957, in Perugia – had spent yesterday evening as a guest of the organizers of the ‘Days of stickers‘, the gathering of collectors that has been held for about ten years in the Asti area.

He had participated in the charity dinner in a renowned restaurant in the hills of Monferrato Asti, organized to raise funds to be allocated to the local committee of the Italian Red Crossthen he would conclude the evening, in the company of his son, in a nightclub in the center of Asti.

During the night he would begin to feel the first discomfort, this morning he was taken to the emergency room of the ‘Cardinal Massaia’, in Asti. After the first treatments, the doctors decided to transfer him to the more specialized hospital in Alessandria, where Tacconi was hospitalized after 3 pm this afternoon.

“Take back Papi, you are a lion, you will win this battle too”, is the message in the story posted on Instagramfrom the son of the former goalkeeper, Andrea, who attaches an emoticon with folded hands.

Tacconi remains very popular in Piedmont after 10 years with the Juventus shirt: from 1983, arrived in Turin as Dino’s successor Zoffuntil ’92, when he was ousted by the emerging Angelo Peruzzi after the difficult season with coach Gigi Maifredi.

With the Old Lady he won two league titles and an Italian Cup and, above all, all international competitions: Cup Winners’ Cup, Champions Cup (in the tragic evening of Heysel), Uefa Super Cup, Intercontinental – in what he considers his best match – Uefa Cup. The experience in blue was less happy: with the senior national team only 7 appearances, all in friendlies. He was the second goalkeeper at the 1988 European Championships and 1990 World Cups and the owner of the Olimpica at the 1988 Seoul games. His farewell to football in ’94 after two and a half seasons in Genoa.