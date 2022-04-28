The former goalkeeper had felt ill in Asti, where he was for a charity event
Alessandria – “Today a very important signal, to my phrase ‘Juve won’ dad raised his fingers in victory. The journey is long but we will make it. “Andrea Tacconi gives Facebook a brief update on his father Stefano. The former Juventus, Genoa and National team goalkeeper has been hospitalized in Alessandria since 23 April following a cerebral haemorrhage.
Tacconi felt ill in Asti, where he was for a charity event. The closeness of the people of the Net was great, with many comments of encouragement.
