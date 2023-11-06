After a year and a half of forced absence, due to the cerebral hemorrhage that struck him, Stefano Tacconi returns to show himself in public

Just over a year and a half after that terrible 23 April 2022, Stefano Tacconi he returned to show himself in public for the first time, after the brain aneurysm which put his life in serious danger. The story of him and his son Andrea in Verissimo’s studio moved everyone.

It was the April 23, 2022 and Stefano Tacconi, former goalkeeper for Juventus and the national team, felt ill and literally collapsed to the ground.

Cerebral aneurysm. This is the diagnosis he made for hours, days, weeks fear the worst to his family and his fans.

Luckily the former champion reacted well and today, after months of interventions, treatments, tiring and painful rehabilitation courses, we can say that he is better.

For the first time it is returned to show himself and speak in public and he did it in the studio of very trueinterviewed by Silvia Toffanin together with her son Andrea, who was with him on the day of his illness.

Stefano Tacconi’s first words after his illness

Stefano Tacconi entered the studio with the help of wheelchairwhich he still needs, and his eyes were already shining with emotion.

“I had a bad time. I thought I was immortal but instead there was something unexpected around the corner“said Stefano, then remembering that day.

I had been dead tired for two or three days, I had driven three thousand kilometres, I felt that something was wrong. I had a headache, I was tired. I took the usual headache pills, but I didn’t think it was anything like this.

What happened next is well known, as it is well known how everyone always made him feel their own supportin every way possible.

For Stefano, his support was and still is family:

My wife and children were important. My wife is devoted to Padre Pio and she booked me a holiday in San Giovanni Rotondo. The doctor who operated on me said to my wife: ‘I don’t know if he’ll make it to tomorrow morning.’ These are strong sentences to hear, it was tough, but she resisted and never gave up. Now that I’m back home she’s behind me, she takes care of me and looks at me.

Rehabilitation, the hardest part

The fear has not completely passed, because as Tacconi himself says the bleeding could always occur again.

Of all the journey done so far, explains the former goalkeeper, the most complicated, painful and tiring part was the rehabilitation.

For him, who hadn’t entered a gym for 25 years, even though he was an athlete in the past, Getting back to exercising was very hard. If she stopped for a day, she explained, the following day she struggled much more.