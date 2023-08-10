San Giovanni Rotondo – A dinner with family and friends, the photos published on social networks by the restaurant “Lo Chalet dei Gourmet” and hundreds of fans who send the former goalkeeper of Juventus, Genoa and the Italian national team their best wishes for recovery.

Stefano Tacconi, 66 years old, struck in April last year by a cerebral hemorrhage, was photographed in San Giovanni Rotondo, not far from the facility in which he is undergoing rehabilitation. At his side are his wife Laura and their children Andrea and Virginia.

The photo published by the Apulian restaurant “Lo Chalet dei Gourmet”

“After 18 months of hospitalizations between Alessandria, Milan and San Giovanni Rotondo, the well-known goalkeeper, with the permission of the doctors, yesterday made his first public outing to start savoring the rhythms of a normal life again – wrote on his Facebook page restaurant -. We are proud to have hosted a great man of Italian football who gave us so many emotions during his long football career. We have seen him serene and happy with his family and friends enjoying a pleasant evening among many gastronomic excellences”