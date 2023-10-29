Stefano Tacconi (ex Juve) released from hospital: “A nightmare that lasted two years is over”

Stefano Tacconithe former goalkeeper of Juventus and of the Italian national football team was discharged yesterday from the Irccs Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza San Giovanni Rotondowhere he was admitted last June 21st to continue his long rehabilitation process after acerebral hemorrhage. As the San Giovanni Rotondo Hospital itself says, before leaving, in the company of his wife Laura and son Andrea, Tacconi met all the operators on duty in the Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine Unit, stopping to greet doctors, nurses and physiotherapists and healthcare personnel.

“Stefano is a strong man – explained the head doctor Domenico Intiso – he faced the rehabilitation process with a lot of tenacity. He was a stimulus and an example for others and the results were visible. who has gotten to know him very well in recent months – This human side of his has continued to improve over time. I joked a lot with him about our different football faiths. He always said to me with a smile: ‘I, being a Juventus player, should an Inter doctor really have to happen to me?‘”.

READ ALSO: Stefano Tacconi and the special gift to his children: he is able to walk again

“I thank everyone, the Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza Hospital, the doctors, the physiotherapists, the nurses, the socio-health workers, and the religious who have always been close to us – he said Laura Speranza, Stefano’s wife – I want to thank everyone, without exception. Stefano will return home to Milan where he will continue his rehabilitation. But he comes back with a great emotional and physical charge. In San Giovanni Rotondo we truly found a world of emotions, of help, of strength. Both on the part of science and on the part of faith, with Padre Pio, to whom, as you know, we have always been very devoted. Let’s return to Milan with all this in our hearts and minds. Thank you“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

