Stefano Tacconi, his health is improving

The most beautiful gift that they could receive for Christmas Andrew and Virginia it came to them father: Stefano Tacconi resumed at walk. The former goalkeeper of the Juventus and of National has been hospitalized since April when he was struck by a cerebral hemorrhage for breaking of aneurysm. His condition is in constant improvement “The most beautiful gift of Christmas“. Andrea Tacconi thus comments on the social media video in which the father. In the video he is filmed from behind while, supported and leaning on a walkertravels a stretch of corridor of the center where it is hospitalized for several months.

TO July it was Tacconi himself a tell what had happened to him: «I have won everything in my career, but this is the most important cup. I remember almost nothing. I understand that i was so badbut now it’s much better», his words in an interview with Secolo XIX. To follow, step by step, his progress the children Andrea and Virginia who, almost simultaneously, shared today two stories on their Instagram profiles. In the first there is Tacconi (never framed in the face) that unwrap a gift of Christmas, in the second there is him, taken from behindwhile walking quite smoothly, albeit with the help of a walker and the presence of a nurse ready to intervene.

