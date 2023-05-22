Stefano Salvini assumes the role of Hamlets, in whose skin he will be on Thursday 25, Friday 26, Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 May at the Juliet Theatre. It will be directed by his teacher, Bruno Odar, who is commemorating the 25th anniversary of his Ten Talents Cultural Association with its adaptation of Shakespeare’s classic.

What challenges have you faced?

It’s a question that encompasses everything. It has been a tremendous challenge to assume this character, to assume the responsibility that Bruno Odar is calling me. More than challenges, I have encountered many difficulties and setbacks. The story of Hamlet is a tragedy, a universal classic that talks about this father figure, this ghost that appears to Hamlet and we take it as guilt, remorse, the most human side that is upset by the experiences he has had. had, in this case, the death of the father who asks him to avenge it.

That made me face my own fears, ghosts, things I didn’t want to see or remember from my childhood, or things I wanted or intended to resolve, and the only way I progressed in this work was by facing those fears, questions, and questions that the play asked me because as an actor I had to answer them too.

And that caused many things to move in me and difficulties began to arise, family problems, as if it began to mimic what was happening to me with the character a bit. I even broke my foot and that has adapted to the character because the play was not going to stop. This work is moving us all. This adaptation of Bruno ends in a different way than how Hamlet, the classic, ends.

Hamlet has been performed thousands of times in the theater. Photo: diffusion

What does this adaptation propose?

-What Bruno has done is transform a dark night into something where Hamlets can free yourself and listen to your own inner voice. With this approach we are no longer talking about a tragedy. It is a healing work. I saw Bruno at the age of 15 in Amadeus directed by Coco Chiarella, Bruno was the best Hamlet. He is my favorite actor. Not everyone finds out what has happened to me, things I have had to live through, moments where I have screwed up and Bruno has been there, just like the Ten Talents family.

I am grateful for having come to this company when I was still a teenager, they are people who have many values ​​and in this medium of television, in the artistic world there are many things that, I think, can become dark or toxic, even fame, which is ephemeral, it can play against and make you dizzy.

For this reason, I am grateful for having trained in Ten Talents and never forgetting that in this acting career, if you really want to live it to the full, you cannot be less than Bruno Odar. And what better gift than having this character with whom they celebrate their 25 years, I take it with full responsibility and as a gift.

—You have said that in this process you have faced your own fears and ghosts, which you did not even want to remember or resolve. Do you think this character has helped you heal?

-Yes, and that is the difference because I have had other characters in soap operas and series, characters that had many conflicts and traumas with the past and these characters affected me emotionally to the point that I no longer wanted to dedicate myself to acting. What use is it, even, that I have won prizes abroad if in the end I am doing shit to myself as a person and the difference is that I started working on this text with Bruno and It made me face my traumas, my fears, but from another perspective, as an actor and as a human being.

The work for me has been like a great healing therapy because it has allowed me to reconnect with myself, to be able to look back on my past without pain and play this character without going to shit, without being in a bad mood all day. I have tools to not stagger as a person

