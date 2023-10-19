Stefano Ricucci, thus wanted to avoid failure. But it went badly for her

Stephen Ricucci“the former neighborhood smartass”, is finished in trouble again: he is accused of one 1.8 million scam to avoid the collapse of his company, the Magiste. He would have entered the liquidator’s PC, taking advantage of his hospitalization to modify the figures of the agreement. According to the Rome Prosecutor’s Office, Ricucci – we read in La Stampa – would have modified the figures of the composition procedure preventive measure to avoid the bankruptcy of Magiste, the company he owned, forging the liquidator’s signature in charge. To do so, he would have taken advantage of his absence, given that he was hospitalized following a skiing fall, to steal his password, enter his computer and forge his signature.



After changing the amount you had to pay: from one million and 600 thousand to 600 thousand euros. Then he sent the new document fictitiously reconstructed via the company certified e-mail. The signatures – continues La Stampa – four months were also falsified later, in the deed of sale stipulated between Magiste and Trader srl, transforming the credit from 220 thousand euros to 100 thousand. The scam orchestrated by Ricucci it would amount to a total of one million and 800 thousand euros. It all dates back to his year of grace, 2016. That is, when journalists went looking for him and he opened his arms: “What do you want from me? I’ve paid all the bills”. And if someone insisted he would say: “Never mind what I do now. Now I just want to be left alone. If you want to write something say that I’m a florist”.

