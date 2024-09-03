Last August, Stefano Pilati deleted all his posts on Instagram and began uploading images, almost one a day, from his time as creative director of Saint Laurent, the position he held between 2004 and 2012 and which gave him worldwide fame for his talent for renewing women’s tailoring and his nose for designing best-selling accessories. The fact that the Milanese designer decided to draw on nostalgia to recount his successes at the French firm sparked rumours, especially in a season like this, full of changes at the major luxury brands.

Today the magazine Women’s wear daily announced that Pilati has designed a capsule for Zara. A total of 50 men’s items, 30 women’s items and a dozen accessories that will go on sale at the beginning of October and will be accompanied by a campaign photographed by none other than Steven Meisel.

Over the past five years, Zara has launched a strategy of one-off collaborations. Emerging firms such as Susan Fang or Ader Error or popular brands such as Clarks have created capsule collections for the Galician brand. This is the second time that the flagship of the Inditex group has hired a famous creative. The first was the capsule collection it launched in 2022 with Narciso Rodríguez, a personal friend of Marta Ortega.

Stefano Pilati is one of the most revered designers in the fashion industry. Although he left Saint Laurent in 2012 (he was replaced by Hedi Slimane), he is one of those creatives who become media personalities within the sector, starring in his own campaigns and wearing his own designs.

After briefly serving as creative director at Zegna and Agnona, the Milanese, Berlin-based designer founded in 2019 Random Identitiesa unisex label that she presented in 2020 at the Florentine Pitti Uomo fair. The pandemic meant that this personal project did not bear the expected fruits, and in recent years Pilati has dedicated herself to making occasional collaborations, such as a line of furniture with the French firm Pinto or, more recently, a capsule collection for Fendi. Last June, she participated as a model in Pharrell’s debut at Louis Vuitton, perhaps the most viral fashion show of the year.