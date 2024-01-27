Who really is Stefano Miele? An unexpected indiscretion emerges outside Big Brother, that's what it is

Recently outside Big Brother there is a real media chaos going around Stefano Miele. It all arose due to a report sent to the gossip influencer Deianira Marzano who explains how the latter actually lied to the whole of Italy.

A very important backstory that would bring forward some unpublished details featuring the new competitor and his work. In fact, the social user would have reported how Stefano is not a real style and how, he has lied also to Alfonso Signorini himself. Here are the details.

Stefano Miele, who he really is: the indiscretion and the chaos outside GF

The report arrived in the last few hours at Deianira Marzano explains how Miele is not a real stylist but rather works as a sales assistant. Continuing in fact, it would reveal who the competitor really is and his real professional relationships with Federico Massaro who works for a famous fashion brand that has had contact with the person concerned.

Completely unexpected and interesting revelations that would explain how Stefano Miele entered the most spied on house in Italy by lying about his job. In his presentation, the latter claimed to be a stylist and to have had contacts with famous high fashion brands.

Words that according to the Instagram user would be completely false. The report received by Marzano states that Stefano has been there for many years now you work as a salesman and never took the path of a stylist as he had declared.

He would know very well Federico Massaro who instead worked with a famous fashion company as a model. It also seems that the Influencer also had a love affair with a very rich foreign client, which is why he was then sent away.

Words which, if confirmed, could forever change the idea that viewers, the gieffini and the program itself had towards Stefano Mele both outside and inside the reality show.