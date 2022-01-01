Stefano De Martino is back to talk about the gossip that see him involved, from the relationship with Belen Rodriguez to the return to dance

Stefano De Martino is now an established conductor. The times that saw him among the best dancers at Amici di Maria De Filippi are long gone. After leaving the talent, the boy immediately met luck, but for a long time he was at the center of many gossip.

In particular, in the period in which he met Belen Rodriguez. At the time he was still engaged to Emma Marrone. He was still young and inexperienced and unwittingly acknowledges that he has fueled the gossip, now those times are far away and explains:

Fortunately, or unfortunately, I had to deal with a mega exposure when I was younger. This has meant that now, at 32, I know the dynamics quite well, I also understand when you unconsciously feed things and how you can keep the attention on what interests you. Having discovered these things early obviously led to mistakes of youth.

A few years ago the boy felt the need to explain some dynamics of his life, but now everything is different. Even after breaking up with Belen Rodriguez he managed to keep the paparazzi out of his private life:

For example, having often felt obliged to explain things, without understanding that that was going to fuel the machine even more. Today I am much more focused and serene, at peace with what is the way of others to talk about what I do. I feel that everything is fairer. Be aware that if people’s attention shifts to one thing, maybe it’s because you’re sending the wrong message. We are also accomplices of certain dynamics, it is useless to blame the world. If you are doing a job and talking about your private life around, maybe it also depends on the signal you send to others

Now, he explained that he no longer even thinks of the past as a dancer, for Stefano De Martino his future is different: “Let’s say that I have found another vocation that allows me to express myself better. Dance is an interest of mine, I follow it, I was a good dancer, but between us I think that no one today would feel the need to go to see Stefano De Martino at the theater for dance. We must also be aware of our limits. Let’s say that there are many who ask me when will I go back to dance and I say that it is better to make you miss yourself rather than someone who says “but this is still here dancing?”