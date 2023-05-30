Ptreatises on animals and plants held in person have a centuries-old tradition. The Italian biologist Stefano Mancuso is also one of the well-known names in the genre that is in great demand today. He has now published another book in a whole series of titles with a botanical focus, after he recently dealt with the rights of plants rather superficially. For “The World of Plants” Mancuso chooses a more modest form. In nine chapters he presents special aspects of plants, sometimes interwoven with personal observations and experiences. Fortunately, he refrains from warming up overly bold theses about an “intelligence” of plants, as he did in earlier books.

In his introduction, Mancuso feels that he has to justify his interest in plants. He wonders if he is as blinded as a lover because he only sees plants everywhere, but then comes to the conclusion that this is not possible on a planet where the majority of the inhabitants are plants.

Like in microscopic organ pipes

However, the individual chapters do not add up to a plea or an overarching message. Rather, they are self-contained botanical excursions – for example to a special class of trees planted in France to commemorate the French Revolution and in the USA to commemorate the struggle for independence. Mancuso describes these trees, which only exist for political reasons, as a widespread “brotherhood”. In doing so, he takes up a subject from earlier books that dealt with the connections and networks between plants that are invisible to the human eye. The fact that this should now also apply to trees that were planted with the same intention seems quite ambitious.



Stefano Mancuso: “The World of Plants”. And how they make history.

:



Image: Klett-Cotta Verlag



Some of the considerations are somewhat stilted and abstract, for example when it comes to the flora in the cities. Here the author could actually go all out and draw from his botanical practice. He could introduce plant species that defy the adverse conditions of large metropolises, he could explain why it is important to plant urban trees and networked green spaces – so that cities remain livable at all in the heat waves of the future. Instead, he mainly offers architectural history that has little to do with the matter at hand and seems as if he copied it from a research dossier into the manuscript.







Plants are important for everything

You can safely skip through such weak chapters and concentrate on the profitable parts of the book. This includes exploring the trees used in instrument making, a topic Mancuso has researched. According to the description, the perfect sound conduction of violins is due to tiny resin channels that remain hollow when stored correctly “so that the air in them can vibrate like in microscopically small organ pipes”. How the resin crystallizes on the walls of these channels is also crucial for the sound.

The book draws its strength from such insights. Also impressive is how Mancuso reconstructs the history of timekeeping using tree rings. He not only brings to light the anecdote of how a researcher felled what is perhaps the oldest tree in the world without any need to take samples, but also traces how the method of determining the age using annual rings was initially ridiculed. Even the purely physical method of using carbon isotopes to measure age requires the tree data for calibration. Plants are important for all sorts of things, so the message.

After a rather humorous elaboration on his research into how slippery banana skins really are, Mancuso devotes the last chapter to another secret “brotherhood” of trees. It is about those plants whose seeds the astronaut Stuart Roosa took with him on a moon mission in 1971 and circled the moon 34 times in his luggage. After returning, the seeds were first planted in the USA, but then also worldwide as “moon trees”. The “nature writing” – to which Mancuso makes an entertaining contribution with “The World of Plants” – thus includes the moon.







Whether the moon trees and other plants from the book “make history” as the subtitle promises remains to be seen. Wheat plants, for example, are more likely to do this if there are not enough of them and whole regions of the world are thrown into chaos. But it’s also enough if plants offer exciting stories.

Stefano Mancuso: “The World of Plants”. And how they make history. Klett-Cotta Verlag, Munich 2023. 192 p., ill., hardcover, €25.