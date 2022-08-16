The ex-husband of Pettinelli formalizes the love story with an old acquaintance of television.

It is definitive break between Anna Pettinelli and her husband Stefano Macchi. To announce the crisis was the same former teacher of Amici in the course of two interviews. In the first a very true confessed to Silvia Toffanin that the love affair with Stefano was heading for a dead end.

Then guest from Maurizio CostanzoPettinelli confessed: “Stefano is no longer my husband. The little light went out slowly. Then when at a certain point night came I said I want the sun and it was night“.

Source: web

But a new love immediately appeared on Macchi’s way. Not even the time to announce the breakup with Anna Pettinelli that the man came out on social media with his new flame. And it is a face already known on television. Who is it about?

We are talking about Elisa D’Ospina curvy model behind a wedding with Andrea Alessandrini Gentili. We have often seen Elisa on television in No sooner said than donethe tutorial program that airs on Rai due.

Stefano and Elisa are enjoying their holidays in Ibiza publishing everything on their social profiles. Amorous, intimate and passionate shots to demonstrate their love story. And there is no shortage of very tender mutual comments either. The model commented on Stefano’s shot with a “Mine” and a heart. And he replied with the plane emoticon and an equally red heart.

Meanwhile Anna Pettinelli in conjunction with the release of the photos of the ex-husband with the new flame he modified the bio of his Instagram profile. Many noticed a sentence added by the speaker and immediately attributed the reference to Stefano.

“Radio and television host. Every day on RDS. Proud mother of Carolina. I believed in love now only in friendship. I’m the usual cogl *** a ” – the bio updated by Pettinelli on Instagram.