The former footballer sadly passed away this afternoon, Tuesday 9th July. Stephen War. The man had been hospitalized for several days in intensive care at the hospital New Saint Mary of Reggio Emilia and was in very serious conditions. The fatal bee sting which would have caused him a severe allergic reaction.

Causes of death

Stefano Guerra had been stung a few days ago by an insect, most likely a bee, while he was busy with his usual routine. voluntary activities for the elderly and those in fragile conditions.

The man, aware of the danger of the incident as he was allergic to the insect, immediately called for help. However, despite the timely intervention of the emergency services and hospitalization, the former footballer did not make it. The sting that caused him a strong anaphylactic shockwhich in turn caused him a heart attackunfortunately lethal.

Stefano Guerra’s Football Career

Born in 1962, Stefano Guerra was originally from Veronabut he grew up in Vicenza where, at just 18 years old, he began his competitive career.

It was a defender who played for several Italian teams, but gained a special place in the hearts of Granata fans. He had in fact been part of Reggiana in the 1988-89 season when the team won the promotion to Serie B with the coach Pippo Marchioro.

Stefano Guerra then continued to play for Reggiana in the two seasons following the coveted goal achieved, before suffering a serious injury. In July 1991 he played for the Lawnwhere he remained for two seasons before retiring.

The heart of the former footballer remained anchored to the city of Reggio Emilia, the city that had also made him find love and where he had started a family.

After retiring from football, Guerra concluded his professional career as bank employee until retirement.

It dates back to just a few weeks ago, his participation in the celebration of the ‘Vandelli Group‘ together with his historical companions from that famous 1989 with whom he had always remained in contact, also involved with them in initiatives of beneficial nature.