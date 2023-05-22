Something unexpected happened during the episode of Francesca Fialdini’s program, “From us … freewheeling”, broadcast on May 21st. The actor Stefano Fresi, currently one of the most popular on Rai1 with the series “Living is not child’s play”, talked about himself in a long interview and then the wheel opened, i.e. a scenic mechanism usually carrying of surprises.

And in fact the singer and saxophonist Cristiana Polegri has appeared. Who is? Easy, just say that Fresi immediately started reading: “I, the undersigned Stefano Fresi, hereby solemnly undertake, without the possibility of revocation or reservations, to take the present here Cristiana Polegri as my wife, no later than 25 December 2024”. Obviously there was a yes. He and Cristina, therefore, after eighteen years of relationship and their son Lorenzo, will get married.