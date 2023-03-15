Controversy over a phrase about the body said by Antonella’s father to his daughter.

Yesterday new episode of Big Brother VIP with a lot of surprise for Antonella Fiordelisi. The days were not easy for the girl after the disqualification of Edoardo Donnamaria and so the authors decided to bring his father back into the house just around his birthday which is today March 14th.

Stefano Fiordelisi he was much talked about on the web for his often pungent statements and yesterday he did not deny himself. Many have noticed a sentence said to the daughter who did not like it.

Entered the garden while the daughter was frozen, Stefano Fiordelisi he immediately began his speech by complimenting his daughter on the splendid journey made inside the house. But he didn’t limit himself to the usual pleasantries.

At one point he returned to talking about physical fitness, inviting his daughter to do more at home also to relieve stress. “When you feel down, do physical activity, your world has always been sport. it’s a stress reliever…” – he said.

A phrase said perhaps without thinking about it but which has sparked numerous comments especially on Twitter. “She has a Madonna physique and they tell her to train?! But all the way?!?” – wrote a user.

And then again: “I don’t like Antonella as a person and as a competitor, but that anyone who goes to surprise her, talks about her perfectly fit body, telling her to train, eat less, etc. she starts getting on my nerves about her.”

Indeed there is little doubt that Antonella, a former fencer, has an enviable physique. Many think that the dad is really obsessed with the physical shape of her daughter enough to care so much. Perhaps it is precisely because in the past her daughter was a professional athlete. The fact is that many consider this control over their daughter’s body excessive.