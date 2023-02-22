The seventh edition of Big Brother VIP never ceases to give great twists. For the first time, Antonella Fiordelisi will have to deal with the nominations. In light of the despondency from which she is overwhelmed the gieffina, the father Stefano Fiordelisi has decided to launch an appeal to the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt Antonella Fiordelisi is one of the most popular and talked about competitors of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP. Over the last few hours, the famous gieffina has become the protagonist of numerous clashes, arousing the dislike of some tenants of the house.

During the most recent episode of the reality show, for the first time, the competitor ended up in nominations. It goes without saying that the person concerned appeared very discouraged to the point of pushing her father Stefano Fiordelisi to spread a real appeal for the authors of the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini.

If inside the most spied on house in Italy, Antonella Fiordelisi is at the center of criticisms among his roommates, outside the cameras, reality seems to be another. Indeed, to take the defences of the former fencer, a user wrote on Twitter:

A girl has to arrive, after 5 months, to pray to be able to have a surprise: the disgust you make me feel.

The words of Stefano Fiordelisi

The father of gieffina took this opportunity to relaunch a important message. In fact, he himself shared this thought on his Instagram profile asking the authors of the program to organize one surprise for his daughter. These were hers words:

At least one friend, make this effort!

As will react the production of the Big Brother VIP to Papa Stefano’s appeal? The editorial staff will welcome yours request? We’ll just have to wait for the next ones to find out bets.