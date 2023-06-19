Business “stings” Stefano Feltri and he complains. The case of David Puente, a non-journalist

A few days ago I posted a ironic article on the defenestration of the former director of “Domani” Stefano Feltri. You can read it here

Well, on the same day, the irascible unemployed man replied piquedly on Twitter: “There is journalism, then there is its parody, that is Affaritaliani”. In this replica Feltri da Modena, to distinguish it from the famous one, ended up dangerously resembling the well-known character of Tafazzi who loves to beat his genitals with a plastic bottle while singing and laughing.

In fact, after his ingenious idea of ​​posting my article to his vast audience (more than 77,000 followers) of which we will never stop thanking him for the traffic he has given us, he was also overwhelmed by irony and insults. He means we hit the mark. We bring back an anthology.

Mario P.: “Maybe De Benedetti was afraid of the money he would have to get out of the complaints of people offended by her or slandered” (to explain the expulsion, ed).

Pol: “Unfortunately, when you shoot at zero on others, you should accept to suffer it”.

Stefano69: “Simply perfect Vatinno article! Having licked the Swiss for years and then find yourself without a seat with a kick in the backside! But it’s wonderful! Karma…”.

Francis R.: “Journalism is this. You like it or you don’t like it. If not, it would be dictatorship.”

Michael R.: “Stacce”.

The Archime: “Are you sure you don’t belong to the second category?”

Encel.: “Go beat.”

Boulders: “Are you sorry and are you ashamed even for those who work at Repubblica and Corsera?”.

Stephen: “All right what’s wrong?”

Riccardo Chiab.: “Come on though, the Ethiopian watermelon chocolate is a masterpiece”. (thank you! ed)

Photo M.: “Well, it reminds me of cutting many articles that appeared in Domani when you were editor…”

Cyril C.: “Once it would have been said who by the sword wounds by the sword perishes. Unfortunately dear Director, you have accustomed us to contemptuous attitudes, especially on television, more as a contender for opponents than as a journalist carrying information”.

Simon C.: “The bildenberg club can’t help you?” (delicious, ed)

May: “As far as parody of journalism you are number one, for Tomorrow you wrote far worse, were you ever ashamed of what you wrote? So don’t you whine.”

Hilary: “The truth hurts you, I know.”

karp: “Said by someone who wrote for Il Fatto Quotidiano and directed Domani…better to keep quiet”.

Adriano G.: “Your ass is burning, felt kid, huh?”

Cicer.: “There is journalism, then there is its parody, sometimes its nemesis. Let’s exclude Feltri from civilian life”.

Giusv: “Strange that when you receive the same coin, you complain”.

Nudol: “You usually throw the mud yourself, but it can invariably happen that some splashes come back”.

MyAfrica: “…you can make a newspaper like Tomorrow and call it: After Tomorrow”.

Propaganda Live Par.: Then tell us how it went because you know, this perception was had from the outside”.

Joseph: “But what do you have to criticize: maybe it’s not true that card no. 1 of the PD kicked you out and that now you have some free time, except for a few secondary appearances in the Falso Quotidiano directed by Lilli la rossa?”

Enz.: “There is journalism, then there are the Feltri. (Do you really think you’re better?). Claudio P.: “In my opinion, he is wrong to insult the journalist who wrote this article. You could argue back, just in case. That’s how it usually works.”

Indeed. I hang up on the last comment.

“It usually works like this.”

Unfortunately, however, there are people who are unable to argue and do you know why? Simply because, as readers have noted, what is written is all true. What Stefano Feltri hoped was that his numerous followers would beat me, according to a well-known “squadrista” type tactic, but this time he took the beating, because he reacted to a legitimate article by denigrating and not countering. But there’s more.

The “hoax hunter” David Puente runs to his aid but the patch is worse than the hole

Subscribe to the newsletter

