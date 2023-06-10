Stefano Curdì’s mother has decided to donate her son’s bedroom to a man who lost everything in the recent flood in Romagna

A very moving story has spread on the web these days and tells of the extraordinary generosity of a woman from Genoa, Mrs. Laura Lamari. In fact, she decided to donate the bedroom that had been her son’s Stefano Curdìwho disappeared in 2021 from a tumor, to a man who lost everything in the recent flood in Emilia.

It often happens that in the worst times people can live, it comes out solidarity and altruism which in other situations would remain more in the shadows.

Mrs. Laura suffered a very serious mourning in February 2021. Her dark period actually started in 2018when his son Stefano Curdì had discovered a terrible diagnosis, a desmoplastic small round cell tumor.

The boy’s battle went on until February of 2021when unfortunately he surrendered forever.

The boy’s mom told her story toHandleremembering his extraordinarily selfless spirit, which had often led him to make beautiful gestures of solidarity. Like for example when Genoa was hit by the flood, or more simply when he bought shoes and always took an extra pair to donate to those who couldn’t afford them.

Recently a flood also hit Emilia Romagna and Signora Laura said that if her angel had still been here, no doubt he would go to the scene to help as he could.

The beautiful gesture of Stefano Curdì’s mother

Stefano, however, is no longer there, but his teachings led his mother to do something special for someone who had the misfortune of losing everything with the flood in Romagna.

Mrs. Laura has in fact published a announcement on social media in which he undertook to donate your child’s bedroom to someone who needs it.

The chain of people on the web has brought her down the path of Andaz Aziz, a man of Kurdish origin who has lived in Romagna for years and who lost everything with the flood. The furniture, his car, the clothes and even the prosthetic legs.

Aziz was a underage when he embarked on his journey of hope towards Europe, but even before leaving Iran he was overwhelmed by the explosion of a mine and lost both lower limbs.

atHandleLaura Lamari said: