Stefano De Martino and Alessia Mercuzzi sitting side by side at the presentation of the Rai programming. Nothing strange except that this image makes the gossip explode again. We were in 2020 Dagospia launches a bomb of hers: according to D’Agostino’s website, the “Pinella” had a clandestine relationship with the Neapolitan conductor and for this reason the marriage between him and Belen Rodriguez went into crisis. The presenter and the former dancer denied, Rodriguez said nothing for a few years.

Then last year Belen talks about Alessia Marcuzzi in Le Iene. “She Professionally she is very good but I cannot say that she has always been correct with me. I even fought about it. Did I have a common flirt with her? I don’t know” – said the Argentine show girl. Yesterday 8 July 2023, the gossip reignites. Stefano and Alessia sitting “nearby” at the Rai evening.

A detail that caught the eye due to some statements made in the past by Amici’s former dancer himself who had said that every time he broke up with Belen the first thing he did was take the ring off his finger, and then repurchase another one upon reconciliation. He himself then pointed out that he already had three wedding rings. That’s why, an apparently insignificant detail has caught the eye, also considering the fact that some rumors about new marital difficulties have already been circulating for a few days.

To this was added a detail which would make the situation even more complex but which is less convincing.

In fact, Alessia Marcuzzi was also present at the event held at the Rai Center in Naples, who a 2020 gossip had indicated as the main cause of the crisis at the time between Belen and Stefano De Martino with whom the showgirl at the time would have intertwined a relationship illegal, a situation denied by all parties involved. The two conductors will pair up again for a program in the next season of Rai 2, and the fact that they were sitting next to each other was therefore completely logical, but the situation has fired the imagination of the fans.