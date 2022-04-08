Stefano De Martino wants to sanction the return of family status with Belen, which is revered by a source close to the couple

In the course of the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Belen And Stefano De Martino that has left the world of the web speechless. According to aindiscretion which becomes more and more insistent online, the dancer could ask the model to marry him for the second time. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Do not stop i rumors regarding Stefano De Martino and Belen Rodriguez. Despite the couple has never made theirs official backfirethere is little doubt that the two are effectively one again family.

Recently, one voice came from a source close to them revealed theintention of the dancer to officially establish the return to the family status. On the other hand, the two, after a few years of separation, had never talked about divorce.

To make this public news was the weekly “Nuovo Tv”. Therefore she was a very close person to the couple to make the shock revelation to the pages of the newspaper. These were his words:

Stefano intends to ask Belen to marry him again, so as to symbolically sanction the new beginning.

On the other hand there are numerous clues which eliminate any doubt that the two are back together. On the occasion of ainterview to very trueBelen Rodriguez had revealed her desire to have a third child:

Not now but maybe I would like to have a third child.

At the same time, Stefano too, guest by Maria Venier a Sunday Inhe had declared that he wanted to become Pope for the second time: