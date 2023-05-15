Over the past few hours, news has emerged regarding Stephen DeMartino that left the web world speechless. The famous conductor will soon become an uncle. Indeed, his sister Adelaide De Martino is pregnant with her first child. Let’s find out all the details together.

While the love story between Stefano de Martino and Belen Rodriguez proceeds at full speed, in the life of the famous conductor some come forward novelty. Former contestant of Friends by Maria De Filippi is about to become Uncle.

to spread theannouncement it was his sister Adelaide De Martino who is expecting her firstborn. She herself declared it through a post posted on his Instagram profile. These were the words written accompanying the caption:

Best wishes to my mom who allowed me to be free, to my aunts who accompanied me in every choice I made, best wishes to my grandmother who made all of this possible and who I’m sure would have rejoiced with me. Best wishes to me that despite the fear of change she will become a mother and I hope I have the same strength as all these women.

The father of the child is called Diego and he too wanted to address a sweet thought to his partner. Therefore, on Mother’s Day, again through social media, the future parent wrote:

Today is a special day where all mothers receive best wishes from their children! It’s the first year you’re celebrating it too! Happy birthday my love, I’m sure you’ll be an amazing mom!

Currently, it hasn’t come yet no statement by Stefano De Martino and Belen Rodriguez. The two, who will soon become uncles, have not yet written anything about the wonderful news. On the other hand, the couple has always preferred to keep the maximum reserve on theirs private life.