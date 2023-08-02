The news was made public on the program’s social page
Stephen DeMartino never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, the conductor’s name has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. This time, however, the rumors about the end of the love story with Belen Rodriguez have nothing to do with it. A few hours ago it was announced that the conductor will be the new narrative voice of The college.
Stefano De Martino is undoubtedly one of the most loved characters of the Italian small screen. It will be a busy season for the former face of Friends which will be aired again in the fall with Star bar And DeMartino Live. As already anticipated, in the last few hours the social page de The college announced that Stefano will be there narrative voice of the new edition of the program.
These were the words of the announcement about the former dancer of Friends of Maria De Filippi:
2001 calls, Stefano De Martino answers. Here is the voice that will accompany us on the new signed journey The college. Coming soon Rai 2 and Rai Play.
The collegehere are all the news of the new edition of the program
In recent days some rumors have emerged regarding the new edition of the The college. As the official Rai website announces, it seems that this will be an edition full of novelty.
This is what we read on the company website:
A new building, in Lodi, and a new school year, 2001. For the boarders of the eighth edition, the watchword was “globalisation”, a phenomenon which, in those years, started from the economy and invested culture and communication . Among the news, the return of prof. Maria Rosa Petolicchio who joins her sister Anna Maria in the teaching staff. Students, in addition to the diploma, will also be able to win a scholarship […] The boys involved in this “experiment”, deprived of social networks and other distractions of modernity, will therefore have to wear a uniform, adjust their look, study with the school methods and programs of that period and lead a “boarding school” life, far by families and the outside world, according to the methods of those years.
#Stefano #Martino #narrative #voice #Collegio #announcement #Curler
Leave a Reply