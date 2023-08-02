It doesn’t stop the gossip on Stephen DeMartino and Belen Rodriguez, the most talked about couple of summer 2023. Over the last few hours, the conductor has returned to being talked about after having become the protagonist of a social gesture that has certainly not gone unnoticed and which many have considered a dig aimed at to the Argentine showgirl.

Even if those directly involved have not yet confirmed the gossip about the separation, the news of the end of the love story between Belen Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino. As already anticipated, in the last few hours the conductor has shared an Instagram Story on his Instagram page that is making the gossip newspapers talk a lot.

The former dancer of Friends of Maria De Filippi shared with his followers a story that many web users have considered a real dig at Belen Rodriguez. In detail, Stefano De Martino posted the Spotify screenshot of a song by Delresto Echoes, by Byoncé and Travis Scott.

The lyrics of the song that the conductor shared on his Instagram Stories speak love, especially of the various difficulties encountered in the course of a relationship. Also, the song emphasizes letting go of people and experiences from the past. In the story in question, Stefano De Martino added no further comment.

As already mentioned, there were many who saw in the conductor’s gesture a real dig aimed at Belen Rodríguez. At the moment the showgirl and the conductor have remained silent and have decided not to comment on the numerous rumors that have been around them in recent weeks. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if Stefano and Belen will provide clarifications regarding the media storm in which they have been involved.