Belen Rodríguez e Stephen DeMartino they are without a doubt the most talked about characters of the moment. The rumors about the separation and the new love story between the Argentine showgirl and the entrepreneur from Bergamo Elio Lorenzoni represent the gossip of the summer of 2023. In the last few hours Stefano De Martino has become the protagonist of a social gesture that has left everyone speechless. Let’s find out all the details together.

For days now we have been talking about the alleged love story between Belen Rodriguez and Elio Lorenzoni. It all started when an anonymous user wrote on Deianira Marzano’s page that he had spotted the showgirl in the company of the entrepreneur:

I wrote to you that she was in the mountains with this (businessman from Bergamo). In your opinion, she went to a luxury resort, namely the San Luis in Murano (I also wrote to you where she was), an ultra-romantic place where only couples go and she went alone? As it happens, she returned from Ponza, two days in Milan.

Following this report, the weekly ‘Chi’, a few days ago, shared some shots depicting the Argentine showgirl in the company of Elio. At the moment, those directly involved have not yet exposed themselves regarding the media wave that is engulfing them in recent days but in the last few days a background has emerged that could definitively confirm the end of the marriage between Belen and Stephen.

The clue comes precisely from the conductor who has become the protagonist of a social gesture that has certainly not gone unnoticed in the eyes of the most attentive. The former dancer of Friends of Maria De Filippi he liked a sentence from the Nuclear Tactical Penguins that reads these words: