Fresh from a television season in which he achieved great success and visibility, Stephen DeMartino may leave the small screen temporarily. He made the announcement himself during an interview. Let’s find out all the details together.

Over the last few hours, Stefano De Martino has ended up in the center of the gossip. This time, there were some who made the famous conductor the protagonist of a gossip statements issued by himself in respect of his own professional life.

Reached by microphones of “FQMagazine,” the well-known dancer said he won’t be at the leadership helm of “TIM Summer Hits 2023”, as he did last year together with Andrea Delogu:

I won’t be there, because I was very careful not to bore. I’ve done a lot of television this year and I’m lucky enough to alternate it with the theatre. So that people don’t get bored of seeing me, I’m off. That’s why I won’t be there this summer.

However, viewers will be able to see the host again on the small screen from next fall. Indeed, it is not excluded that the Rai autumn schedules could again involve the conductor’s famous programs:

We’ll see you later in the fall. If you miss me, you can always come to the theater.

Stefano De Martino on the relationship with Belen Rodriguez

On the occasion of another interview, De Martino had also spoken about his own backfire with Belen Rodríguez. The dancer had told a anecdote fun: