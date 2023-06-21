In the course of the last few hours, a sensational revelation has emerged on Stephen DeMartino. The conductor’s name is occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers regarding some decisions that Rai has taken regarding one of its programs, Tonight everything is possible. Let’s find out what’s going on together.

Bad news for Stefano DeMartino. According to what was revealed by ‘Tv Blog’ it seems that Rai has decided to suspend the broadcasting of the champion program Tonight anything is possible. Despite the autumn stop of the transmission there is no need to worry as the plan it should enter Italian homes again in 2024.

At the moment, Belen Rodriguez’s husband has remained silent and has decided not to comment on the news that is circulating about him these days. But what will be the program that will replace Tonight everything is possible? Once again ‘Tv Blog’ is providing us with news about it. This is what was revealed by the well-known portal:

In its place, one would think of broadcasting a new variety entrusted to Max Giusti, whose title is still under construction, which somehow recalls the atmosphere of STEP.

And, continuing, ‘Tv Blog’ then added:

This new show would feature two teams of comedians competing in a series of competitions. Evidence that would arise from the ability of the comedians to improvise in this singular duel.

We just have to wait for the next few days to find out in detail what will happen at home Rai, given the constant changes that are taking place these days. We will certainly keep you updated.