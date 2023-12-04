One day after Belen Rodriguez’s statements released to Sunday Insome previously unpublished background information on the alleged betrayals of Stefano De Martino. In detail, two names of the dancer’s twelve lovers were revealed.

During an interview given to Sunday In Belen Rodriguez he said he went through the darkest period of his life. The Argentine model fell in depression after discovering that she had been cheated on by her ex-husband Stefano De Martino 12 times. It’s about confessions which have become the subject of a media scandal.

Over the last few hours the most curious have been discovering which ones faces they hide behind the betrayals of the Campania host. Recently, they have been popping up on social media two names: that of Antonella Fiordelisi and that of Alessia Marcuzzi. To spread theshock announcement it was Alessandro Rosica:

Stefano de Martino’s words yesterday at what time ago are not convincing. It’s fun for him to hide everything. He is right when he says that children must be protected. As for love, however, I don’t think there has ever been, just a lot of passion, arguments and betrayals.

Therefore, according to the rumor, among the lovers by Stefano De Martino would be there Antonella Fiordelisi And Alessia Marcuzzi:

Alessia Marcuzzi and Antonella Fiordelisi are just two of the many girls with whom Stefano cheated on Belen. I have his private confession about this, just as we spoke on the phone a long time ago, impossible to deny.

In Mara Venier’s studio, Belen Rodriguez accused her ex-husband by talking about ben 12 betrayals. Apparently, the Argentine model would have come into contact with some of his lovers, and Alessandro seems to be sure of his shocking statement: