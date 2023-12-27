In his new program 'From Christmas to Boxing Day', the former dancer told an unpublished background story on Belen Rodriguez

The new program was broadcast on Tuesday 26 December Stefano De Martino From Christmas to Boxing Day. Here the former dancer of Friends of Maria De Filippi he had the opportunity to host big names on Italian television but also to talk about himself. And precisely during one of these moments, the host indulged in a story about Belen Rodriguez which certainly did not go unnoticed. Let's find out together what his words were.

During his program From Christmas to Boxing DayStefano De Martino had the opportunity to talk about his private life and the love he experienced with Belen Rodriguez. The former dancer decided to tell an anecdote about the Argentine showgirl who is causing a lot of talk.

In this regard, these were his words:

When I got engaged to Belen Rodriguez, I was 22 years old and she had already done two Sanremo Festivals. Everyone knew who Belen was. We had been engaged for three days and he asked me, during a work break, to go and eat a hamburger instead of eating in the canteen. I am in motorcycle, Belen she's sitting behind me and her arms are around my waist and I speed up, because every time I speed up she hugs me. And I like it. And the more I speed up, the more she clings to me. We've been together for three days, I'm 22 years old and I'm madly in love.

And, continuing with his story, De Martino he then added: