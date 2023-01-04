As a competitor in the famous school of Friends making his debut on the small screen as a conductor, Stephen DeMartino is one of the most loved and followed celebrities. The famous dancer has a strong bond with Maria De Filippi who left him important advice. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

After participating as a dancer at Friends Of Maria DeFilippito date Stefano De Martino continues his career in the world of management. From step to Star bar until Made in Souththere are three i programs with whom he works:

I am very fascinated by stories. Without wanting to fall back into the banality of the classic one-to-one interview format or American late night shows, I’d like to find a way to explore the talk genre. Surely we need to find the situation and the context from which to write down the project.

However, without the Advice given to him by Maria De Filippi, Belén Rodriguez’s partner would not have achieved so much success. He himself revealed it on the occasion of ainterview released to “TV Sorrisi e Canzoni”:

Maria De Filippi at first told me: “Be yourself”: it’s the hardest thing to do on television, it’s hard especially at the beginning, but today if I watch and listen to myself on TV, I recognize myself. Surely Maria is the person who routed me to television. The biggest thank you always goes to the person who guided you the first time because afterwards I started from a base that she created for me anyway.

However, among the work experiences of the conductor we also find that a The Island of the Famous. However, she wasn’t one of the best. With this words he stated it:

The experience as a correspondent for the Isola dei Famosi was very tiring because I wasn’t able to do that thing there. However, thanks to that experience, I understood what my limits were and above all what I could have become.

Instead, with regards to the debut to stephere De Martino replaced Amadeus getting involved: