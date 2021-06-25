Stefano De Martino, after his experience as a judge of Amici, is looking at his professional future which will probably bring him back to Rai. In addition to the conduct, Stefano De Martino announced, surprisingly, that he will also make a film shortly, trying to try his hand in the role of an actor.

Stefano De Martino amazes everyone: the former dancer and conductor has announced that he will also take on the role of actor. After his experience as a judge of the latest edition of Amici, the talent that had launched him on TV in 2007, De Martino was contested by Rai and Mediaset, who wanted to include him on the Sunday afternoon of Canale 5. Despite these negotiations, it now seems certain that Stefano De Martino will return to Rai 2 at the helm of “Tonight everything is possible”.

The conductor, however, also gave another unexpected announcement: in his future there is not only conducting, a path taken after leaving the world of dance for good, but there will also be acting. Stefano De Martino, in fact, will make a film!

Stefano De Martino: become an actor

Stefano De Martino revealed this important news during an interview at the Benevento Film Festival, explaining that several times in the past he would have had the opportunity to act but he never accepted:

“Up to now they have always offered me roles similar to what I am. Here, on the other hand, I will try to be as little myself as possible, here I will play a role ”.

The conductor, therefore, accepted this proposal because he considers it a challenge that can really make him measure with the world of cinema and acting.