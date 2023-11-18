Stefano De Martino never stops making people talk about themselves. Over the last few hours the name of the former dancer of Friends of Maria De Filippi is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? Guest of the radio program A Sheep Daythe host revealed his relationship with Belen Rodriguez.

Belen Rodriguez he is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters of these last few weeks. The love story between the Argentine showgirl with Elio Lorenzoni it is one of the most covered topics on the gossip pages and many wonder what relationship Belen Rodriguez and Stefano De Martino are in.

To make it clear if between the showgirl Argentina and the former dancer of Friends of Maria De Filippi let there be good blood, Stefano De Martino himself thought about it during a guest appearance on the radio program Un Giorno da Pecora. To the host’s question:

Who gets along better: you and Belen or Matteo Renzi with Carlo Calenda?

Stefano De Martino responded with these words:

In my opinion, Renzi gets along better with Belen and Calenda with me.

Belen Rodriguez and the ‘revenge’ against Stefano De Martino

In recent weeks the newspaper ‘Dagospia’ has revealed a background story on Belen Rodriguez which is causing a lot of chatter. According to what emerged from the magazine directed by Roberto D’Agostino, the Argentine showgirl would have implemented a real revenge plan against her ex-husband Stefano De Martino.

For many, in fact, Belen would have shared the shots that portray her together with Elio Lorenzoni on her Instagram page only to make a ‘rude’ at the former dancer of Friends of Maria De Filippi. These were the newspaper’s words on the matter: