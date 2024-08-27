Stefano De Martino ready to debut with “Affari Tuoi”

Stefano De Martino is ready to debut on Rai 1 with Affari Tuoi, the game show starting on September 2nd, which he inherited from Amadeus, who moved to Nove.

During the press conference to present the program, the dancer and host revealed that Amadeus himself gave him some advice: “I spoke to Amadeus. He gave me some advice. I hope it brings good luck to both of us as it already happened when he left Tonight everything is possible and I took over. Then he did Sanremo with 5 Festivals”.

“I am preparing with great enthusiasm – added the presenter – it is an important debut after many years on Rai 2, I am pleased to come aboard the flagship network. I watched and studied the past editions to find my way. It is a very long marathon – he underlined – we will build the time step by step”.

Stefano De Martino then revealed that he also received some advice from Maria De Filippi: “I always have a direct line with Maria, a privilege that life has given me – he declared to Tv Smiles and Songs – She is a woman of outsized experience and intelligence and from the height of her lucidity she encouraged me. She said: ‘I think you’re having fun’. And she added: ‘You don’t play the game in the first week or the first month: it’s something that happens over time and you’ll find your way”.

Then, there is room for gossip with the host who, pressed by reporters, jokes about the relationship with his ex Belen Rodriguez, mother of his son Santiago: “Everything is going great, I greet her and she responds, so everything is fine. We have a calm relationship like two separated and cordial parents”.

Finally, Stefano De Martino denies the news according to which he was chosen for Your Business because he is a friend of Arianna Meloni. “I don’t know her,” says the host, who regarding the indiscretion circulating in the newspapers states: “We should ask whoever wrote this news”.